SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
S/O INDEX
5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.
5B. BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
'2A. Obesity can severely impact a cat''s overall health and quality of life. '
2B. Excess weight puts cats at a higher risk for weight-related health issues.
2C. After weight loss, cats are at increased risk of rebound weight gain.
FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Specific blend of natural fibres.
FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Low fat with restricted calorie content.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.
MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION
(BELOW FEEDING TABLE) Divide daily ration in several meals. Adjust to the needs of your pet and the rate of weight loss.
RANGE TEXT
At Royal Canin, we believe that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and well-being of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in order to address specific pet conditions. Ask for and follow your veterinarian''s nutritional recommendation.
|Ideal weight (kg)
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance
|-
|(g)
|(g)
|(g)
|2
|29
|23
|30
|2,5
|33
|27
|35
|3
|38
|30
|40
|3,5
|42
|34
|45
|4
|47
|37
|49
|4,5
|51
|40
|54
|5
|55
|43
|58
|5,5
|59
|46
|62
|6
|62
|49
|66
|6,5
|66
|52
|70
|7
|70
|55
|73
|7,5
|73
|58
|77
|8
|76
|61
|81
PRODUCT DETAILS
SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT