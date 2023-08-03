Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Dry Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

S/O INDEX

-

5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.

5B. BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss

SENSITIVITIES

'2A. Obesity can severely impact a cat''s overall health and quality of life. '

SENSITIVITIES

2B. Excess weight puts cats at a higher risk for weight-related health issues.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. After weight loss, cats are at increased risk of rebound weight gain.

FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

FORMULA FEATURES

4B. Specific blend of natural fibres.

FORMULA FEATURES

4C. Low fat with restricted calorie content.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.

MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION

(BELOW FEEDING TABLE) Divide daily ration in several meals. Adjust to the needs of your pet and the rate of weight loss.

RANGE TEXT

At Royal Canin, we believe that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and well-being of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in order to address specific pet conditions. Ask for and follow your veterinarian''s nutritional recommendation.

PRODUCT DETAILS

SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

product details accompanying image

