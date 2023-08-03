Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Sensitivity Control S/O Chicken

Wet Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

12 x 100g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

SELECTED PROTEIN

A limited number of protein sources may help reduce the risk of food allergies

SKIN BARRIER

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Adapted nutrients support a balanced digestive system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

