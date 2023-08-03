Sensitivity Control S/O Chicken

Composition

COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives (chicken 34%), cereals (rice 6%), oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, various sugars.ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 370 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 21 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3 g, Calcium sulphate: 2.8 g, Cassia gum: 3 g.ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 8% - Fat content: 5.5% - Crude ash: 2.2% - Crude fibres: 0.5% - Moisture: 78% - Essential fatty acids: 1.3% - EPA/DHA: 0.25%. SENSITIVITY CONTROL Chicken & Rice is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. This dietetic feed contains selected sources of protein and carbohydrate. Selected protein source: chicken. Selected carbohydrate source: rice