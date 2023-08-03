Sensitivity Control S/O Chicken
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
12 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SELECTED PROTEIN
A limited number of protein sources may help reduce the risk of food allergies
SKIN BARRIER
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Adapted nutrients support a balanced digestive system.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives (chicken 34%), cereals (rice 6%), oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, various sugars.ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 370 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 21 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3 g, Calcium sulphate: 2.8 g, Cassia gum: 3 g.ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 8% - Fat content: 5.5% - Crude ash: 2.2% - Crude fibres: 0.5% - Moisture: 78% - Essential fatty acids: 1.3% - EPA/DHA: 0.25%. SENSITIVITY CONTROL Chicken & Rice is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. This dietetic feed contains selected sources of protein and carbohydrate. Selected protein source: chicken. Selected carbohydrate source: rice
|Cat 's weight
|OVERWEIGHT
|-
|NORMAL
|-
|LEAN
|(kg)
|Low Energy Needs
|-
|-
|High Energy Needs
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch/ day
|2
|100
|1
|125
|1 1/4
|150
|1 1/2
|3
|130
|1 1/4
|165
|1 3/4
|200
|2
|4
|160
|1 1/2
|205
|2
|245
|2 1/2
|5
|190
|2
|240
|2 1/2
|285
|2 3/4
|6
|215
|2 1/4
|270
|2 3/4
|325
|3 1/4
|7
|240
|2 1/2
|300
|3
|360
|3 1/2
|8
|265
|2 3/4
|330
|3 1/4
|400
|4
|9
|290
|3
|360
|3 1/2
|435
|4 1/4
|10
|310
|3
|390
|4
|465
|4 3/4
Sensitivity Control S/O Chicken