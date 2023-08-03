SKIN & COAT
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal health.
5B. SKIN & COAT
Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin and a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin.
5C. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, fish and fish derivatives, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, various sugars.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 310 IU, E1 (Iron): 9 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 3.2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2.9 mg, E6 (Zinc): 29 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 9.8% - Fat content: 4.3% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 78.3% - Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 1.35% - EPA and DHA: 0.11%.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 78 - Moisture (max) 813 - Crude fat (min) 23 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 19. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|-
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|2
|155
|2
|130
|1 + 1/2
|105
|1
|2,5
|180
|2
|150
|2
|120
|1 + 1/2
|3
|205
|2 + 1/2
|170
|2
|135
|1 + 1/2
|3,5
|230
|2 + 1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|4
|255
|3
|210
|2 + 1/2
|170
|2
|4,5
|275
|3
|230
|2 + 1/2
|185
|2
|5
|295
|3 + 1/2
|245
|3
|200
|2 + 1/2
|5,5
|315
|3 + 1/2
|265
|3
|210
|2 + 1/2
|6
|335
|4
|280
|3 + 1/2
|225
|2 + 1/2
|6,5
|355
|4
|300
|3 + 1/2
|240
|3
|7
|375
|4 + 1/2
|315
|3 + 1/2
|250
|3
|7,5
|395
|4 + 1/2
|330
|4
|265
|3
|8
|415
|5
|345
|4
|275
|3
|8,5
|430
|5
|360
|4
|290
|3 + 1/2
|9
|450
|5 + 1/2
|375
|4 + 1/2
|300
|3 + 1/2
|9,5
|470
|5 + 1/2
|390
|4 + 1/2
|310
|3 + 1/2
|10
|485
|5 + 1/2
|405
|5
|325
|4
PRODUCT DETAILS
SKIN & COAT WET