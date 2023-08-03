URINARY S/O
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LOW MAGNESIUM
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.
Struvite are urinary stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates and tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine.
Calcium oxalate are urinary stones, which tend to form in urine having an acid to neutral pH.
Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus
Promotes optimal urinary ion concentration and urinary pH.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|2 kg
|39 g
|4/8
|33 g
|3/8
|26 g
|2/8
|2.5 kg
|46 g
|4/8
|38 g
|4/8
|31 g
|3/8
|3 kg
|52 g
|5/8
|44 g
|4/8
|35 g
|3/8
|3.5 kg
|59 g
|5/8
|49 g
|5/8
|39 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|64 g
|6/8
|54 g
|5/8
|43 g
|4/8
|4.5 kg
|70 g
|6/8
|58 g
|5/8
|47 g
|4/8
|5 kg
|75 g
|7/8
|63 g
|6/8
|50 g
|5/8
|5.5 kg
|81 g
|1
|67 g
|6/8
|54 g
|5/8
|6 kg
|86 g
|1
|72 g
|7/8
|57 g
|5/8
|6.5 kg
|91 g
|1
|76 g
|7/8
|61 g
|6/8
|7
|96 g
|1+1/8
|80 g
|7/8
|64 g
|6/8
|7.5 kg
|101 g
|1+1/8
|84 g
|1
|67 g
|6/8
|8
|105 g
|1+2/8
|88 g
|1
|70 g
|6/8
|8.5 kg
|110 g
|1+2/8
|92 g
|1+1/8
|73 g
|7/8
|9 kg
|115 g
|1+3/8
|96 g
|1+1/8
|76 g
|7/8
|9.5 kg
|119 g
|1+3/8
|99 g
|1+1/8
|79 g
|7/8
|10 kg
|123 g
|1+3/8
|103 g
|1+2/8
|82 g
|1
PRODUCT DETAILS
URINARY S/O DRY