Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Sign up now
Urinary S/O

Urinary S/O

Wet Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urine dilution

Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.

Idiopathic cystitis

Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, Urinary S/O Feline increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of FLUTD are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.

Struvite dissolution

Urinary S/O Feline effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.

Low RSS

Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

URINARY S/O - WET POUCH

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025