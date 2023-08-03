Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

URINARY S/O MODERATE CALORIE

Dry Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

1.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

MODERATE CALORIE

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

URINE DILUTION

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.

Struvite are stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates which tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine contrary to calcium oxalate stones which tend to form in acidic to neutral pH.

Overweight can have a dramatic effect on a pet''s overall health.'

Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus

Promotes optimal urinary ion concentration and urinary pH.

FORMULA FEATURES 4D

Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content

