*Source: Waltham Human Animal Interaction Playbook

April 8th 2020

    Important to know

    The current spread of COVID-19 is a result of human to human transmission. According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) to date, there is no evidence to suggest that companion animals are playing a role in the spread of COVID-19. For the most up to date information on this rapidly evolving situation, please refer to the OIE or WSAVA (World Small Animal Veterinary Association) websites.

    Healthy and happy together

    Scientific evidence demonstrates that pets can provide tangible health benefits - physical and emotional - to their owners. Pets can help us cope during these times.*

    Studies have also shown that animals can act as 'stress buffers'. They often ease the distress associated with anxiety-provoking experiences, and help decrease our perception of physical and emotional pain.*

    Together, we are the health guardians of our pets

    We all want to provide the very best health for ourselves, our families, and our pets. In these extraordinary circumstances, it is important to keep good health practices top of mind.

    In an effort to help you, here is practical information to foster the health and well-being of your cats and dogs, now and always.

