Bull Terrier
Bull Terriers are dedicated and courageous dogs that are nothing less than the gladiators of the dog world.
About the Bull Terrier
Even tempered and amenable to discipline, Bull Terriers are especially good with people and settle well into the role of family companion.
Strongly built, well balanced and active, Bull Terriers have a lively, determined and intelligent expression. In action, Bull Terriers look well knit, moving with free and easy, regular strides, with a characteristic nimbleness.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 11-14 years
Lively / Determined / Intelligent / Enthusiastic / Playful / Even-tempered / Adaptable / Sociable
Key facts
Good with people
Needs a lot of training
Garden not essential
