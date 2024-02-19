All you need to know about the breed



Noble, docile, and a best friend for life, the Bulldog has too many winning attributes to mention. They’re a fantastic family dog with intense loyalty, and are easily pleased with the simplest gesture - and like to please in return. Contrary to what some may think, the Bulldog isn’t the least bit lazy; their heftier build comes from decades of breeding and an original use as a sporting dog. And body confidence is in, haven’t you heard?

Their coat too is a perennial favorite. It’s smooth and short-haired, and comes in the classic beige and white with patches of either white or black, with the occasional brindle thrown in for fun. And drumroll please … the Bulldog sheds very little.

Funny, Bulldogs look so tough but they are really a very sweet companion dog. One thing they will be grumpy about: scolding. So much so that they might ignore you for a bit if they feel it’s unjustified.

The Bulldog temperament is a courageous one, sometimes a little too much as they have a tendency to dominate other dogs. Not to worry: It just comes from being competitive. Bulldogs are super social with everyone in their midst, content with a few short walks each day. An exercise note: The Bulldog body is not good for longer sojourns nor swimming. Their stocky build will not maintain buoyancy and isn’t built for long distances.

The biggest health concern for the Bulldog breed surrounds correct breathing due to the flat construction of their face and nostrils. Known as a brachycephalic breed, their short muzzles and noses and undersized breathing passages mean too-hot or cold temperatures should be avoided. Cardiac problems, like arrhythmia or irregular heartbeats, can happen. Make routine vet visits to keep your Bulldog in check, and remember to acquire your Bulldog from a responsible breeder.