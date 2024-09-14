Catalan Sheepdog

As a native of the Spanish Pyrenees, Catalan Sheepdogs have colonised the whole of the Catalonian countryside. Their medium size, beautiful coat, intelligence and great loyalty make them ideal companion dogs. Catalan Sheepdogs excel at driving herds, because as well as following the herdsman’s instructions they will often shepherd the herd with inborn skill to ensure that individuals do not become separated.

Their great bravery and courage make them just as suited to guarding. Understated, lively and intelligent, not to mention hardy and pleasant, Catalan Sheepdogs are very devoted to both their herdsman and their herd, but will not approach strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)