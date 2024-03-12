All you need to know about the breed



The Standard Long-Haired Dachshunds is one breed that’s easy to have around. An unruffled demeanor and tons of energy means they’re up for any game you propose. Repeatedly. You’ll always find the affectionate Dachshund right by your side. They are known to be warmhearted. And the Standard Long-Haired Dachshund’s lifespan of anywhere from 12 to 16 years means a lot of together-time.

As energetic as they are, this is one breed that’s never going to be a marathon buddy. Small jaunts around the block each day are enough to keep both little legs and a long body fit.

There are three Dachshund coat types: the Wire-Haired, the Smooth-Haired, and the Long-Haired. There are three Dachshund sizes, too: Miniature, Standard, and Kaninchen. The latter has a wider chest - measured at 11.8 inches - and a weight of no more than 7.7lbs. Kaninchen translates from German as “rabbit”, the size developed specifically to burrow and hunt rabbits or other small animals. Lovers of the breed commonly call weights between 11 and 16lbs “tweenies.” However, this category is not recognised by any official kennel club.

The Dachshund dog tends to be an independent spirit but they are not at all aloof. Conversely, they very much bond with one person. It’s important to train your Standard Long-Haired Dachshund correctly to ensure they are as social as possible and to prevent any nipping at strangers. With their legacy as a field sport dog, Standard Long-Haired Dachshunds possess a tenacious streak; crate training can help when necessary.

When it comes to work, this is a breed that likes to have a job, and doesn’t mind helping you with yours. They are characteristically courageous and, ironically, have a big bark - even sounding like a big dog - for such a little breed.

Standard Long-Haired Dachshunds should be kept warm as their small bodies don’t hold up to the cold. Canine-appropriate winter gear can be a good idea. And Dachshunds can certainly pull it off.