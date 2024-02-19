Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Danish-swedish farmdog

Although only officially recognised very recently, this little farm dog’s roots go back to at least the beginning of the last millennium.
Danish-swedish farmdog black and white

About the Danish-Swedish Farmdog

This solid, typically Scandinavian breed has plenty of skills, with good potential in fields as diverse as search and rescue in disaster areas, and driving and herding cattle.

The morphology of Danish-Swedish Farmdogs is reminiscent of some of the greatest of the terriers, including Jack Russells and fox terriers. These are versatile dogs that can perform such diverse jobs as guarding property, catching rats and providing companionship.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Denmark

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 10–15 years

Alert / Loving / Lively / Friendly / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming

Needs a lot of exercise

