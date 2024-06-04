Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Dogo Argentino

Dogo Argentinos are happy, open and friendly dogs that seldom bark, perhaps because they realise their imposing stature achieves the required effect without the effort.
About the Dogo Argentino

Dogo Argentinos are compact, muscular dogs with long legs. They are intelligent animals with quick reactions, although their gait is calm but firm and expressive.

These loyal, affectionate dogs are coloured a remarkable white. All told, this breed possesses the physical prowess of a natural athlete. In tropical climates, the coat is thin and sparse, revealing pigmented areas. In cold climates, the hair is thicker and denser, and there may be an undercoat.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Argentina
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Agile / Gentle / Friendly / Quiet / Resilient / Confident / Loving

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Needs little training
Makes a great family dog
