The French Bulldog! The darling of Paris has turned the world on its ear and become one of the most popular breeds. They are seventh on the U.K. Kennel Club’s latest rankings, and fourth on those of the American Kennel Club. Their small size makes the French Bulldog a model canine for city dwellers but it’s their affable manner that has made them a universally cherished breed.

Truth be told, the French Bulldog is a really good pet, especially for first-time owners. They’re content just napping by your side (one of their favorite activities), or playing the day away, and are as much at ease with small humans, once trained, as they are with large ones.

The breed’s striking bat-like ears combined with their “grumpy” face are the exact opposite of their jovial personality. When in their presence, you can watch the comedy routine unfold: French Bulldogs are prone to antics.

All joking aside, obedience training for the French Bulldog isn’t a bad idea. Socialisation will be necessary since the breed can be very bonded to their owner. It’s really the French Bulldog’s petite sizemore than anything that makes them a tad dependent on a strong partnership. This is not a dog to be used for rescue or guarding; companionship is their best attribute.