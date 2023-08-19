German Wire-Haired Pointing Dog
About the German Wire-Haired Pointing Dog
German Wire-Haired Pointing Dogs have remarkable qualities that are recognised throughout the globe, but in their native country they are considered to be the epitome of the pointing breeds. As a versatile hunting dog, German Wire-Haired Pointing Dogs have all the attributes needed to work on the flat, or in woodland and marshland, anticipating or responding to signals.
As companions, these dogs are loving and even-tempered, bonding closely with their owners.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12–14 years
Loving / Even-tempered / Confident
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
