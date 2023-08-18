Great Anglo-French Tricolour Hound
The colour, balance and natural distinction of this breed comes from the French hounds in its lineage, while the foxhound provided its powerful muscles and strong body.
About the Great Anglo-French Tricolour Hound
In France, the Great Anglo-French Tricolour Hound is highly rated as a perfect cross. These solid hounds, more French than English, possess a certain distinction, expressing various degrees of their foxhound origins.
Regarded as the most robust of the pack hounds, Tricolours have been popular with hunters for decades, due in part to the strength, stamina and hardiness of their English ancestors. Since its official recognition in 1978, the breed has been a regular in the hunting pack.
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Hard-working / Resilient
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
Needs a lot of exercise
