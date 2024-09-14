Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Norwegian Elkhound

The Norwegian Elkhound was bred to track moose – known as elks in Britain, which is how it got its English name.
About the Norwegian Elkhound

Norwegian Elkhounds are brimming with the courage and coolness needed to pursue these powerful animals. Bold, protective and blessed with an excellent sense of fun, the Norwegian Elkhound are devoted family dogs.

This breed is one of the oldest in Europe, believed to have sailed with the Vikings and even featured in Norse art.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Norway
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Confident / Lively

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Requires a lot of grooming
Requires outdoor space

