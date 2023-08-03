Babydog Milk
Powder Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Mmlk replacer feed for puppies from birth to weaning (0-2 months)
Sizes available
1 x 400g
1 x 2kg
COMPOSITION: Milk retentate, milk fat, refined palm oil (from sustainable sources), whey protein, refined soja oil, refined coprah oil, minerals, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), fish oil (source of DHA), fungi oil source (source of arachidonic acid).
ADDITIVES (per kg): (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1500 IU, 3b103 (Iron): 100 mg, 3b201 (Iodine): 4 mg, 3b405 (Copper): 15 mg, 3b503 (Manganese): 80 mg, 3b605 (Zinc): 190 mg, 3b810 (Selenium): 0.43 mg, Taurine: 2.2 g - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 33% - Fat content: 39% - Crude ash: 6% - DHA: 1.0 g/kg.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 310 - Moisture (max) 35 - Crude fat (min) 370 - Crude fibre (max) 10 - Crude ash (max) 61. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.