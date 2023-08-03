Beagle Adult

PRODUCT DETAILS

Beagles tend to eat quickly, are little athletes with lots of stamina and energy to spare. The Royal Canin tailor- made formula consists of specialised fibres to maintain weight, supports the joints, slow down the ingestion rate and encourages chewing. This Royal Canin formula is designed with tailor made nutrition exclusively for pure breed Beagles over 12 months old. They tend to put on weight, which results in stress on their joints. Therefore, with an exclusive kibble shape, scientific and nutritional expertise of breeders, this food is tailor- made with nutrients and fibres that match the Beagle’s unique needs. Key Product Benefits Kibble technology The size, shape, and texture of the kibbles in Royal Canin® BEAGLE formulas are designed specifically to control the Beagle’s food intake. Ideal Weight Cheerful, intelligent, determined and even tempered are the qualities that describe a Beagle and make them an excellent companion they are voracious eaters and tend to put on weight. The formula helps maintain the adult Beagle's ideal weight with appropriate calorie content. Food Intake Control The Exclusive kibble shape helps slow down the rate of food intake by encouraging chewing. The formula also contains a blend of fibres. Bone & Joint Support Beagles are little athletes with stamina and energy to spare. A sturdy, compact body combined with a natural tendency to put on weight are two factors that can put stress on joints. The Royal Canin® Adult BEAGLE kibble texture and design help encouraging chewing. The formula is enriched with EPA & DHA that support their bones and joints to maintain the ideal weight.

