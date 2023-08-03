PRODUCT DETAILS

Boxer dogs are self-assured, playful, and intelligent. They are also among the most athletic members of the canine species. Because each breed has specific needs, it’s important that your dog’s diet helps to maintain its unique lifestyle and optimal health. Suitable for Boxers aged 15 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. The Boxer’s dynamism is well-renowned – this breed never holds back in terms of exerting energy once engaged in physical activity. Therefore, great demands can be placed on its body, meaning the Boxer needs a diet adapted to its intense levels of physical activity. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Adult contributes to maintaining muscle mass, thanks to an adapted protein content and the inclusion of L-Carnitine. ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Adult also contains specific nutrients, such as taurine, EPA & DHA, to help support healthy cardiac function. Additionally, this formula contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals and support your dog’s natural defences. The kibble found in ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Adult is exclusively designed not only to make it easier for your dog to grasp the kibble, but to also encourage sufficient chewing before swallowing.

