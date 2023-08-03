Cocker Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature, English or American Cocker Spaniels - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
Healthy skin & coat
Cocker Adult helps support the skin's “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Ideal weight
This formula helps maintain the Cocker Spaniel’s ideal weight.
Healthy cardiac function
This formula contributes to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.
|Dog weight
|Normal activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|10 kg
|138 g (1+5/8 cups)
|160 g (1+7/8 cups)
|182 g (2+2/8 cups)
|11 kg
|148 g (1+6/8 cups)
|172 g (2+1/8 cups)
|195 g (2+3/8 cups)
|12 kg
|158 g (1+7/8 cups)
|183 g (2+2/8 cups)
|208 g (2+4/8 cups)
|14 kg
|178 g (2+7/8 cups)
|206 g (2+4/8 cups)
|234 g (2+7/8 cups)
|16 kg
|196 g (2+3/8 cups)
|227 g (2+6/8cups)
|258 g (3+1/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Cocker Spaniel Adult Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Cocker Spaniel pure breed. Whether you have an English Cocker Spaniel or an American Cocker Spaniel, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your mid size dog, with the specific nutrients to help him thrive. The specialized kibble is designed for your medium breed’s broad muzzle and square jaw, making it easy for him to pick up and chew. An appropriately balanced formula promotes a healthy weight, while targeted nutrients help maintain your Cocker Spaniel's heart health. And this Cocker Spaniel dog food contains Vitamin A, as well as EPA and DHA from fish oil to help nourish healthy skin and coat.