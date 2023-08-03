Cocker Adult

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Cocker Spaniel Adult Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Cocker Spaniel pure breed. Whether you have an English Cocker Spaniel or an American Cocker Spaniel, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your mid size dog, with the specific nutrients to help him thrive. The specialized kibble is designed for your medium breed’s broad muzzle and square jaw, making it easy for him to pick up and chew. An appropriately balanced formula promotes a healthy weight, while targeted nutrients help maintain your Cocker Spaniel's heart health. And this Cocker Spaniel dog food contains Vitamin A, as well as EPA and DHA from fish oil to help nourish healthy skin and coat.

