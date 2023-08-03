PRODUCT DETAILS

For your Cocker puppy, growth is an essential life stage - it's the time of new encounters and physical changes. During this key growth phase, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E - to help support your puppy's natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy's formula also contains a variety of nutrients that help to support your puppy's skin's barrier roll and maintain the health of your puppy's skin. Enriched with EPA, DHA, vitamin A, and borage oil, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy also helps to nourish your puppy's coat. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.) and prebiotics (FOS) to support your puppy's digestive health and help to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora. Additionally, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy is tailor-made to cater to the needs of the Cocker breed. The formula helps to reduce tartar formation, thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators.

