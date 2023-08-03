Dachshund Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - specially for adult and mature Dachshunds - over 10 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
500g
1.5kg
Joint & bone support
Dachshund adult contributes to supporting the Dachshund’s bones and joints thanks to adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
Exclusive special kibble: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Muscle tone
This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, fish oil, soya oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 139 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 28.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 2.9% - Per kg: Calcium: 8 g - Phosphorus: 6.6 g - Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|43 g (4/8 cups)
|50 g (5/8 cups)
|56 g (6/8 cups)
|5 kg
|85 g (1+1/8 cups)
|99 g (1+2/8 cups)
|112 g (1+4/8 cups)
|8 kg
|121 g (1+5/8 cups)
|140 g (1+7/8 cups)
|159 g (2+1/8 cups)
|10 kg
|143 g (1+7/8 cups)
|166 g (2+1/8 cups)
|188 g (2+4/8 cups)