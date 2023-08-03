Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Dachshund Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - specially for adult and mature Dachshunds - over 10 months old.

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

What is the right portion?

Joint & bone support

Dachshund adult contributes to supporting the Dachshund’s bones and joints thanks to adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

Exclusive special kibble: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Muscle tone

This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

PRODUCT DETAILS

