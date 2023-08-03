Exigent Care
Wet Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - for adult dogs over 10 months old - dogs with fussy appetites.
12 x 85g
Highly palatable
Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for their palatability to ensure maximum acceptance.
'Some fussy dogs choose what they''re going to eat, they''ll consider smell, taste and texture so you need a food that satisfies all.'
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, minerals, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 170 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 12 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 8.5% - Fat content: 5.9% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 79.5%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 65 - Moisture (max) 825 - Crude fat (min) 39 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 19. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Dog weight
|Pouches
|2 kg
|2
|4 kg
|3 + 1/2
|10 kg
|7 + 1/2