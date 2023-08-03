German Shepherd 5+
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for mature German Shepherds - Over 5 years old.
Sizes available
3kg
Healthy ageing complex
German Shepherd 5+ is developed to support healthy ageing. Contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to care for the kidney health of German Shepherds as they mature.
Joint function support
Formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, EPA & DHA, to help support cartilage during the ageing process helping to maintain healthy bones and joints.
Digestive health
This precisely balanced nutritional formula helps support the German Shepherd's sensitive digestive system. It contains highly digestible (L.I.P.*) proteins and a selection of specific fibres, including prebiotics to help promote a balanced intestinal flora, maintain a healthy digestive system and help promote optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility
Tailor-made kibble / highly palatable / rehydratable
The kibble size, shape and texture are adapted to the mature German Shepherd. The kibble may be softened with warm water which allows for easier eating.
Royal Canin supports the health of your dog by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the dog’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.
|Dog weight
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|-
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|26kg
|280
|3+2/8
|368
|4+2/8
|427
|5
|28kg
|296
|3+3/8
|390
|4+4/8
|452
|5+2/8
|30kg
|312
|3+5/8
|410
|4+6/8
|476
|5+4/8
|32kg
|327
|3+6/8
|431
|5
|499
|5+6/8
|34kg
|342
|4
|451
|5+2/8
|523
|6
|36kg
|357
|4+1/8
|470
|5+4/8
|546
|6+3/8
|38kg
|372
|4+2/8
|490
|5+5/8
|568
|6+5/8
|40kg
|387
|4+4/8
|509
|5+7/8
|590
|6+7/8
|42kg
|401
|4+5/8
|528
|6+1/8
|612
|7+1/8
|44kg
|416
|4+7/8
|547
|6+3/8
|634
|7+3/8