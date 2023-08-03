PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for German Shepherds aged 15 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult contributes to supporting optimal digestive health. This is thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible L.I.P. proteins and a selection of specific fibres that limit intestinal fermentation and simultaneously help to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora.ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult helps to support the skin's barrier role with a specific complex. It also contains the omega-3 fatty acids EPA & DHA. These nutrients help to nourish and support your dog's healthy skin and coat.The German Shepherd is known for its lively temperament and high level of activity participation. This means a diet containing nutrients that support joint health can help maintain this breed's high activity levels.This is the reason that ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult is enriched with specific nutrients to help support healthy bones and joints. What's more, this formula also contributes to the maintenance of a healthy weight.

