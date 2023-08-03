German Shepherd Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - specially for German Shepherd puppies - up to 15 months old
Sizes available
1kg
3kg
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. German shepherd puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Digestive performance
An exclusive combination of nutrients which helps support digestive health (L.I.P. proteins) and promote a balance in the intestinal flora (FOS, MOS), thus contributing to good stool quality. Takes into account the german shepherd puppy’s digestive sensitivity.
Bone & joint health
German shepherd puppy contributes to supporting the german shepherd puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
Exclusive kibble
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the german shepherd puppy.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 26 kg
|Adult weight = 35 kg
|Adult weight = 44 kg
|2 m
|266 g (2+7/8 cups)
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|309 g (3+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|328 g (3+5/8 cups)
|367 g (4 cups)
|405 g (4+4/8 cups)
|4 m
|356 g (3+5/8 cups)
|402 g (4+3/8 cups)
|447 g (4+7/8 cups)
|6 m
|407 g (4+4/8 cups)
|507 g (5+5/8 cups)
|602 g (6+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|406 g (4+4/8 cups)
|511 g (5+5/8 cups)
|647 g (7+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|371 g (4+1/8 cups)
|467 g (5+1/8 cups)
|605 g (6+5/8 cups)
|12 m
|335 g (3+5/8 cups)
|422 g (4+5/8 cups)
|504 g (5+4/8 cups)
|14 m
|333 g (3+5/8 cups)
|416 g (4+4/8 cups)
|496 g (5+3/8 cups)
|16 m
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition German Shepherd Puppy Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed. Whether you call him a German Shepherd or an Alsatian, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated to your large breed puppy, with the specific nutrients to help young dogs thrive. The specialized kibble shape and texture are designed for your large dog’s long, strong muzzle and teeth, encouraging him to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports healthy development of puppies’ immune system and keeps his body growing strong. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers maintain digestive health since this breed has a tendency to have poor stool quality. And glucosamine and chondroitin support bone and joint health and cartilage as your puppy grows to be a big dog. Once your German Shepherd puppy is over 15 months old, transition him from puppy dog food to Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult Dog Food for precise nutrition into his adult years.