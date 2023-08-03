PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition German Shepherd Puppy Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed. Whether you call him a German Shepherd or an Alsatian, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated to your large breed puppy, with the specific nutrients to help young dogs thrive. The specialized kibble shape and texture are designed for your large dog’s long, strong muzzle and teeth, encouraging him to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports healthy development of puppies’ immune system and keeps his body growing strong. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers maintain digestive health since this breed has a tendency to have poor stool quality. And glucosamine and chondroitin support bone and joint health and cartilage as your puppy grows to be a big dog. Once your German Shepherd puppy is over 15 months old, transition him from puppy dog food to Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult Dog Food for precise nutrition into his adult years.

Read more