PRODUCT DETAILS

<p class="MsoNormal"><span lang="EN-GB">Giant breeds of dogs can weigh anything up to 100kg, so it's important that their diet gives them the nutrition they need to support their size and joints, as well as their general health.<o:p></o:p></span> <p class="MsoNormal"><span lang="EN-GB">That's why ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult is suitable for adult dogs that weight 45kg and over and is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of giant dogs like yours in mind.<o:p></o:p></span> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin-bottom: 6pt;"><span lang="EN-GB">Because of your dog's size, it's important for it to receive beneficial nutrients that contribute to maintaining healthy bones and joints so it can effectively support its own body weight. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult food contains glucosamine and chondroitin to support your dog's continued muscle, cartilage, and bone health.<o:p></o:p></span> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin-bottom: 6pt;"><span lang="EN-GB">Correctly managing your dog's weight is of vital importance in order to avoid unwanted excess weight gain. As a giant dog breed, your dog is already carrying a significant amount of weight around - therefore in addition to having a highly nutritious diet, your dog needs regular and sufficient exercise to further support the maintenance of a healthy weight.<o:p></o:p></span> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin-bottom: 6pt;"><span lang="EN-GB">ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult food is formulated with an exclusive and balanced complex of antioxidants (such as vitamins A, E, and C) which help to neutralise the effects that free radicals that can have on your dog's cells.<o:p></o:p></span> <p class="MsoNormal"><span lang="EN-GB">Amino acids such as taurine and L-Carnitine are also included in ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult food, they help to support your dog's circulatory function and cardiac health.<o:p></o:p></span> <p class="MsoNormal"><span lang="EN-GB">At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.</span>

