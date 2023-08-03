Giant Starter
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs -For the giant breed bitch (> 45 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old.
Sizes available
1kg
4kg
15kg
Start complex / natural defences - digestive health
The fruit of ongoing science from Royal Canin, start complex is an exclusive combination of nutritional elements which are present in mother’s milk, reinforced with specific nutrients which actively contribute to supporting the puppy’s digestive health and natural defences.
Gestation / lactation support
Nutritional profile which is adapted to the bitch’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation.
Easy rehydration
Easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for the bitch and weaning puppies and facilitates the transition from mother’s milk to solid food.
|Age (weeks)
|Adult weight
|45 kg
|-
|60 kg
|-
|80 kg
|-
|90 kg
|-
|100 kg
|-
|0-2 weeks
|BabyDog Milk
|BabyDog Milk
|BabyDog Milk
|BabyDog Milk
|BabyDog Milk
|2-3 weeks
|30 g
|3/8 cups
|30 g
|3/8 cups
|30 g
|3/8 cups
|50 g
|5/8 cups
|50 g
|5/8 cups
|3-4 weeks
|110 g
|1+2/8 cups
|130 g
|1+4/8 cups
|160 g
|1+7/8 cups
|200g
|2+3/8 cups
|200 g
|2+3/8 cups
|4-5 weeks
|170 g
|2 cups
|195 g
|2+2/8 cups
|220 g
|2+4/8 cups
|240 g
|2+6/8 cups
|240 g
|2+6/8 cups
|5-6 weeks
|190 g
|2+2/8 cups
|220 g
|2+4/8 cups
|250 g
|2+7/8 cups
|280 g
|3+2/8 cups
|280 g
|3+2/8 cups
|6-7 weeks
|245 g
|2+7/8 cups
|275 g
|3+1/8 cups
|300 g
|3+4/8 cups
|400 g
|4+5/8 cups
|400 g
|4+5/8 cups
|7-8 weeks
|320 g
|3+6/8 cups
|360 g
|4+1/8 cups
|400 g
|4+5/8 cups
|480 g
|5+4/8 cups
|480 g
|5+4/8 cups
|Gestating bitch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gestation (weeks)
|Adult weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45 kg
|-
|55 kg
|-
|65 kg
|-
|85 kg
|-
|100 kg
|-
|6 weeks
|503 g
|5+7/8 cups
|584 g
|6+6/8 cups
|662 g
|7+5/8 cups
|810 g
|9+3/8 cups
|915 g
|10+5/8 cups
|7 weeks
|548 g
|6+3/8 cups
|637 g
|7+3/8 cups
|722 g
|8+3/8 cups
|883 g
|10+2/8 cups
|998 g
|11+4/8 cups
|8 weeks
|594 g
|6+7/8 cups
|690 g
|8 cups
|783 g
|9+1/8 cups
|957 g
|11+1/8 cups
|1081 g
|12+4/8 cups
|9 weeks
|640 g
|7+3/8 cups
|744 g
|8+5/8 cups
|843 g
|9+6/8 cups
|1031 g
|11+7/8 cups
|1164 g
|13+4/8 cups
|1 cup = 240 ml = 86 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PRODUCT DETAILS
If your dog is pregnant or has recently given birth, it's important that both she and her puppies have the right nutritional support to ensure continued health for the mother, and the best start possible for her puppies. ROYAL CANIN® Giant Starter Mother & Babydog contains all the nutrients your dog needs to support them during pregnancy and throughout the lactation period. Containing a high protein, energy, and mineral content, this food caters to the dietary requirements of both the mother and her pups. The ‘Start Complex' feature is the result of committed scientific research by ROYAL CANIN®. It's an exclusive combination of nutritional elements which are present in the mother's milk. Reinforced with special nutrients, Start Complex actively contributes to supporting your puppies' digestive health and natural defences while they're still in the early stages of development. ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mother & Babydog is also available as an ultra soft moose, offering a high level of palatability with the same nutritional support and digestibility.