PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Golden Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Golden Retriever pure breed puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for large breed puppies with specific nutrients to help your dog thrive. The specialized kibble shape and texture are designed for your large dog’s straight muzzle and scissor bite, encouraging him to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports healthy development of his immune system and keeps his body growing strong. Nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to provide skin support and coat care. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help support heart health. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Golden puppy is over 15 months old, transition him from puppy dog food to Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

