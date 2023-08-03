Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Sign up now
Golden Retriever Puppy

Golden Retriever Puppy

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - specially for Golden Retriever puppies - up to 15 months old.

Sizes available

1kg

3kg

12kg

What is the right portion?

Immune support system

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Golden Retriever puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.

Healthy skin & coat

This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever puppy.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Golden Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Golden Retriever pure breed puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for large breed puppies with specific nutrients to help your dog thrive. The specialized kibble shape and texture are designed for your large dog’s straight muzzle and scissor bite, encouraging him to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports healthy development of his immune system and keeps his body growing strong. Nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to provide skin support and coat care. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help support heart health. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Golden puppy is over 15 months old, transition him from puppy dog food to Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025