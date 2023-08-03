Golden Retriever Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - specially for Golden Retriever puppies - up to 15 months old.
Sizes available
1kg
3kg
12kg
Immune support system
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Golden Retriever puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Healthy skin & coat
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever puppy.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 25 kg
|Adult weight = 30 kg
|Adult weight = 35 kg
|2 m
|215 g (2+2/8 cups)
|225 g (2+3/8 cups)
|235 g (2+4/8 cups)
|3 m
|265 g (2+7/8 cups)
|282 g (3 cups)
|300 g (3+2/8 cups)
|4 m
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|308 g (3+2/8 cups)
|328 g (3+4/8 cups)
|5 m
|306 g (3+2/8 cups)
|340 g (3+5/8 cups)
|373 g (4 cups)
|6 m
|323 g (3+4/8 cups)
|370 g (4 cups)
|415 g (4+3/8 cups)
|8 m
|291 g (3+1/8 cups)
|344 g (3+5/8 cups)
|387 g (4+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|262 g (2+6/8 cups)
|329 g (3+4/8 cups)
|371 g (4 cups)
|12 m
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|329 g (3+4/8 cups)
|372 g (4 cups)
|16 m
|Transition Golden Retriever Adult
|Transition Golden Retriever Adult
|Transition Golden Retriever Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Golden Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Golden Retriever pure breed puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for large breed puppies with specific nutrients to help your dog thrive. The specialized kibble shape and texture are designed for your large dog’s straight muzzle and scissor bite, encouraging him to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports healthy development of his immune system and keeps his body growing strong. Nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to provide skin support and coat care. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help support heart health. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Golden puppy is over 15 months old, transition him from puppy dog food to Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.