Labrador Retriever 5+

ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ is a breed-specific diet specially formulated for Labrador Retrievers to support a healthy ageing process as they enter their senior years. ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains a synergistic combination of antioxidants to help maintain your Labrador’s cellular health, and a reduced phosphorus content to support healthy kidney function. ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains an adapted fat and calorie content to help maintain your dog’s ideal weight and limit pressure on the joints. While advanced nutrients help to support muscle mass and cartilage health. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ is specially designed for the Labrador Retriever and can also be softened with warm water to make it softer and easier to eat. The inclusion of soluble and insoluble fibres in this dry kibble diet also helps to support regular intestinal transit for healthy digestion, while also satisfying your dog’s appetite.

