Maxi Light Weight Care
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - for adult and mature large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - over 15 months old - dogs with a tendency to gain weight.
Sizes available
3kg
Proven results
35 % less fat* *compared to maintenance product (maxi adult).
Product claim
A high protein content* (27 %) helps maintain muscle mass and a low fat content* (11 %) helps limit weight gain. An optimal combination of soluble and insoluble fibres helps your dog feel full, while Omega-3 fatty acids help support healthy joint movement. Complete, delicious and hunger-satisfying nutrition that help keep him lean and his joints healthy.
How else you can help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|26 kg
|292 g (3+2/8 cups)
|357 g (3+6/8 cups)
|402 g (4+3/8 cups)
|32 kg
|341 g (3+6/8 cups)
|405 g (4+4/8 cups)
|469 g (5+1/8 cups)
|38 kg
|388 g (4+2/8 cups)
|461 g (5 cups)
|534 g (5+7/8 cups)
|44 kg
|433 g (4+6/8 cups)
|496 g (5+3/8 cups)
|577 g (6+3/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Maxi Light Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breed Dogs is formulated for large dogs that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support your dog needs, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep him feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This adult dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve an ideal weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting dog kibble. This weight control formula was created with large breeds and big dogs in mind, and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and lean muscle mass.