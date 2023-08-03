PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Maxi Light Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breed Dogs is formulated for large dogs that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support your dog needs, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep him feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This adult dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve an ideal weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting dog kibble. This weight control formula was created with large breeds and big dogs in mind, and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and lean muscle mass.

