PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for dogs aged between 12 months and 10 years old that weigh between 11-25 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium sized adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy supports optimal digestive health, as well as helping to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora.Thanks to a specific antioxidant complex and additional prebiotics, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy helps to support and maintain your dog's natural defences.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy is enriched with EPA and DHA – these Omega-3 fatty acids contribute to the maintenance of healthy skin and coat condition. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

Read more