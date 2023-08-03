Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Sign up now
Medium Dermacomfort

Medium Dermacomfort

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - for adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - over 12 months old - dogs prone to skin irritation and itching.

Sizes available

3kg

What is the right portion?

Proven results

Healthy skin - 91 % of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study

Sensitivity Description

The dog’s skin responds to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.

Product claims

Nutritionally formulated with omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.

How else can you help your dog?

You can help protect your dog's skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.'

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Dermacomfort Dry Dog Food is tailored nutrition to support your adult mid-size dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, including EPA & DHA and GLA, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. Also, remember to help protect your dog’s sensitive skin by keeping their bedding and favorite resting places clean

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025