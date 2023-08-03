Mini Urinary Care
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - for adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - over 10 months old - dogs prone to urinary sensitivities.
3kg
+21 % urinary dilution**Royal Canin internal study *compared to maintenance product (Mini Adult).
For dogs prone to urinary sensitivities
Small dogs typically drink small amounts of water which can result in concentrated urine. When certain minerals are present in the bladder at high levels, urinary crystals can form. Nutrition can play a role in helping to maintain a healthy mineral balance and keeping the urine diluted.
This advanced nutritional formula is proven to help keep the urine diluted and to support a balanced mineral content. This complete nutrition can be used long-term to create an urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.
To support your dog’s urinary health, make sure your dog has fresh and clean water available at all times. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along for your dog’s frequent water breaks. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|1 kg
|3 kg
|6 kg
|10 kg
|Indoor - Low activity
|25g (14 g + 1/2 pouch)
|57 g (34 g + 1 pouch)
|95 g (73 g + 1 pouch)
|140 g (117 g + 1 pouch)
|Normal activity
|29 g (18 g +1/2 pouch)
|66 g (43 g + 1 pouch)
|110 g (88 g + 1 pouch)
|162 g (140 g + 1 pouch)
|High activity
|33 g ( 22 g + 1/2 pouch)
|75 g (52 g + 1 pouch)
|125 g (103 g + 1 pouch)
|184 g (162 g + 1 pouch)
The urinary tract is often a concern in dogs. If your dog doesn’t drink enough water, his urine can become too concentrated. Minerals in urine can then form crystals – eventually leading to painful stones. Adapting your dog’s nutrition can help protect his urinary system and reduce the chances of stone formation. That means less worry and more carefree living! ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care Mini is suitable for dogs prone to urinary sensitivities that weigh up to 10kg. This kibble is specially formulated to help your dog drink more water. Extra water has a double effect. Firstly, it rinses through your dog’s bladder. Secondly, it dilutes urine, creating a less favourable environment for crystals and stones to form. All ROYAL CANIN® foods are nutritionally complete and contain 100% of the quality proteins, fats, fibers, vitamins, and minerals that your dog needs for lifelong wellbeing. Our Urinary Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care Mini’s results are a proven success. Scientifically tested at the ROYAL CANIN® kennels, testing of this product yielded a 21% increase in urine dilution.