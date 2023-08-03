Pug Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - specially for Pug puppies - up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Pup puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Healthy skin
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Pug puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 6 kg
|Adult weight = 8 kg
|Adult weight = 10 kg
|2 m
|106 g ( 1+1/8 cups)
|127g (1+3/8 cups)
|150 g (1+4/8 cups)
|3 m
|122 g (1+2/8 cups)
|149 g (1+4/8 cups)
|176 g (1+7/8 cups)
|4 m
|128 g (1+3/8 cups)
|158 g (1+5/8 cups)
|187 g (2 cups)
|5 m
|129 g (1+3/8 cups)
|161 g (1+5/8 cups)
|190 g (2 cups)
|6 m
|128 g (1+3/8 cups)
|159 g (1+5/8 cups)
|189 g (2 cups)
|7 m
|116 g (1+2/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|171 g (1+6/8 cups)
|8 m
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|129 g (1+3/8cups)
|153 g (1+5/8 cups)
|9 m
|92 g (1 cups)
|115 g (1+2/8 cups)
|137 g (1+3/8 cups)
|10 m
|91 g (1 cups)
|114 g (1+1/8 cups)
|136 g (1+3/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Pug Adult
|Transition to Pug Adult
|Transition to Pug Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for Pugs up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your puppy in mind.During this key growth period, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants that helps to support its natural defences.ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy's exclusive formula contains a specific complex and the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to help nourish and support the skin's barrier role, this is important for optimal maintenance of your puppy's healthy skin.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy is formulated with nutrients specifically selected for their very high quality protein (L.I.P.) and prebiotics (FOS) to support your young pug's digestive health.The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy is tailor-made exclusively for the Pug breed. The shape of the Pug's jaw and its thick lips can make it quite difficult for it to pick up its food. That's why the shape and size of the kibble in this formula is specially designed to make it easy for your dog to pick it up. The adapted kibble also encourages your puppy to chew thoroughly before swallowing.