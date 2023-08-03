Rottweiler Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - specially for Rottweiler puppies - up to 18 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Rottweiler puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Muscle & bone development
Helps support muscle and bone development thanks to an adapted protein content and adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble: special molossoid jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Rottweiler puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 40 kg
|Adult weight = 45 kg
|Adult weight = 50 kg
|2 m
|295 g (3 cups)
|307 g (3+1/8 cups)
|360 g (3+5/8 cups)
|3 m
|383 g (3+7/8 cups)
|404 g (4+1/8 cups)
|448 g (4+5/8 cups)
|4 m
|422 g (4+2/8 cups)
|447 g (4+1/8 cups)
|489 g (5 cups)
|6 m
|553 g (5+5/8 cups)
|604 g (6+1/8 cups)
|654 g (6+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|562 g (5+6/8 cups)
|650 g (6+5/8 cups)
|706 g (7+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|526 g (5+3/8 cups)
|608 g (6+1/8 cups)
|665 g (6+6/8 cups)
|12 m
|462 g (4+6/8 cups)
|506 g (5+1/8 cups)
|583 g (5+7/8 cups)
|14 m
|454 g (4+4/8 cups)
|498 g (5 cups)
|543 g (5+4/8 cups)
|19 m
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Rottweiler Puppy Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Rottweiler pure breed. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for large breeds, with the specific nutrients to help puppies thrive. The specialized kibble is designed for your giant breed’s strong and broad jaw, making it easy for him to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports the healthy development of his immune systems. Precise levels of protein, calcium, and phosphorus, and added L-carnitine, provide joint and bone support as he grows. And this Rottweiler dog food contains high-quality proteins and prebiotics to promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Rottweiler is over 18 months old, transition him from puppy dog food to Royal Canin Rottweiler Adult Dog Food for precise nutrition into the adult years.