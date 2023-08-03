PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Rottweiler Puppy Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Rottweiler pure breed. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for large breeds, with the specific nutrients to help puppies thrive. The specialized kibble is designed for your giant breed’s strong and broad jaw, making it easy for him to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports the healthy development of his immune systems. Precise levels of protein, calcium, and phosphorus, and added L-carnitine, provide joint and bone support as he grows. And this Rottweiler dog food contains high-quality proteins and prebiotics to promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Rottweiler is over 18 months old, transition him from puppy dog food to Royal Canin Rottweiler Adult Dog Food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

Read more