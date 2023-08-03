PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Shih Tzu Puppy Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Shih Tzu puppy pure breed. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for puppies with specific nutrients to help small dogs thrive. The specialized kibble shape and texture are designed for your small breed Shih Tzu’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for toy breeds to pick up and chew. An exclusive complex of nutrients reinforces the skin barrier to maintain your Shih Tzu’s skin health. EPA, DHA, and vitamin A help promote the growth of a healthy coat. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, this Shih Tzu dog food contains high-quality proteins and prebiotics to help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Shih Tzu puppy is over 10 months old, transition him from puppy dog food to Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult Dog Food for precise nutrition into his adult years.

