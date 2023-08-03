Shih Tzu Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - specially for shih tzu puppies - up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Shih Tzu Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Healthy skin & coat
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the shih tzu puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 4 kg
|Adult weight = 5 kg
|Adult weight = 7 kg
|2 m
|80 g (7/8 cups)
|96 g (1 cups)
|116 g (1+2/8 cups)
|3 m
|91 g (1 cups)
|108 g (1+1/8 cups)
|136 g (1+4/8 cups)
|4 m
|95 g (1 cups)
|113 g (1+2/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|5 m
|95 g (1 cups)
|113 g (1+2/8 cups)
|146 g (1+4/8 cups)
|6 m
|86 g (7/8 cups)
|103 g (1+1/8 cups)
|145 g (1+3/8 cups)
|7 m
|77 g (7/8 cups)
|92 g (1 cups)
|131 g (1+2/8 cups)
|8 m
|68 g (6/8 cups)
|81 g (7/8cups)
|117 g (1+1/8 cups)
|9 m
|68 g (6/8 cups)
|81 g (7/8 cups)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|67 g (6/8 cups)
|80 g (7/8 cups)
|103 g ( cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Shih Tzu Adult
|Transition to Shih Tzu Adult
|Transition to Shih Tzu Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Shih Tzu Puppy Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Shih Tzu puppy pure breed. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for puppies with specific nutrients to help small dogs thrive. The specialized kibble shape and texture are designed for your small breed Shih Tzu’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for toy breeds to pick up and chew. An exclusive complex of nutrients reinforces the skin barrier to maintain your Shih Tzu’s skin health. EPA, DHA, and vitamin A help promote the growth of a healthy coat. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, this Shih Tzu dog food contains high-quality proteins and prebiotics to help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Shih Tzu puppy is over 10 months old, transition him from puppy dog food to Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult Dog Food for precise nutrition into his adult years.