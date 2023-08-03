Sterilised Care
Wet Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - for neutered adult dogs over 10 months old - dogs with tendency to gain weight.
Maintain ideal weight
Helps maintaining ideal weight of sterilised dogs through a 10% reduction in calories.
After sterilisation, your dog’s metabolism slows down. Even if he is still happy at home, he is burning less energy, and you may notice that he’s hungrier than before. Keeping him trim is now key.
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, various sugars, oils and fats.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 190 IU, E1 (Iron): 2 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.4 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.6 mg, E6 (Zinc): 6 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 8.4% - Fat content: 4.0% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 81.0%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 64 - Moisture (max) 840 - Crude fat (min) 20 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 17. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Dog weight
|Pouches
|5 kg
|4+1/2
|10 kg
|7+1/2
|20 kg
|12+1/2