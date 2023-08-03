Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Cardiac

Wet Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 410g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Cardiac support

Formulated with nutrients which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.

EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.

Low sodium

Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.

