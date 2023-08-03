Cardiac
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Cardiac support
Formulated with nutrients which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.
Low sodium
Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, vegetables.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 290 IU, Iron (3b103): 8 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 3.4 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 2.4 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 24 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 8.1%, Fat content: 7.1%, Crude ash: 1.5%, Crude fibres: 0.8%, Moisture: 73.5%, Potassium: 0.22%, Sodium: 0.05%, Magnesium: 0.04%, taurine: 0.22%, EPA/DHA: 0.3%, Omega 3: 0.45%, L-carnitine: 240 mg/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 61 - Moisture (max) 765 - Crude fat (min) 51 - Crude fibre (max) 18 - Crude ash (max) 17. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|Can(s)
|grams
|Can(s)
|grams
|Can(s)
|2
|160
|3/4
|141
|3/4
|122
|2/4
|4
|269
|1+1/4
|237
|1+1/4
|205
|1
|6
|365
|1+3/4
|321
|1+2/4
|278
|1+2/4
|8
|453
|2+1/4
|399
|2
|344
|1+3/4
|10
|536
|2+3/4
|471
|2+1/4
|407
|2
|15
|726
|3+3/4
|639
|3+1/4
|552
|2+3/4
|20
|901
|4+2/4
|793
|4
|685
|3+2/4
|25
|1065
|5+1/4
|937
|4+3/4
|810
|4
|30
|1221
|6
|1075
|5+2/4
|928
|4+3/4
|35
|1371
|6+3/4
|1206
|6
|1042
|5+1/4
|40
|1515
|7+2/4
|1334
|6+3/4
|1152
|5+3/4
|45
|1655
|8+1/4
|1457
|7+1/4
|1258
|6+1/4
|50
|1791
|9
|1576
|8
|1361
|6+3/4
|55
|1924
|9+2/4
|1693
|8+2/4
|1462
|7+1/4
|60
|2054
|10+1/4
|1807
|9
|1561
|7+3/4
|65
|2181
|11
|1919
|9+2/4
|1658
|8+1/4
|70
|2306
|11+2/4
|2029
|10+1/4
|1752
|8+3/4
|75
|2428
|12+1/4
|2137
|10+3/4
|1845
|9+1/4
|80
|2549
|12+3/4
|2243
|11+1/4
|1937
|9+3/4
CARDIAC WET CAN