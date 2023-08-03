GI High Energy Liquid Dog
Liquid Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
Highly digestible formula (including hydrolyzed proteins) to help support digestive health
High energy (1.5 KCAL/ML)
Very high energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition
Antioxidant complex
Enhanced synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine, lutein and beta-carotene) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|80
|18
|415
|3
|110
|20
|450
|4
|135
|25
|530
|5
|160
|30
|610
|6
|180
|35
|685
|7
|205
|40
|755
|8
|225
|45
|825
|9
|245
|50
|895
|10
|265
|55
|960
|12
|305
|60
|1025
|14
|345
|70
|1150
|16
|380
|80
|1270