GI Low Fat Liquid Dog

EASY TUBE FEEDING

LOW FAT : Formulated with low fat levels to help support dogs requiring fat restrictionADAPTED ENERGY (1 KCAL/ML) : High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.COMPLETE NUTRITION : Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutritionANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX : The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicalsEASY TUBE FEEDING : Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size