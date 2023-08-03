Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Hypoallergenic Canine

Hypoallergenic Canine

Wet Food For Dog

Hypoallergenic is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Selected sources of protein and carbohydrate.

Sizes available

1 x 400g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Skin barrier

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

Hydrolysed protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

PRODUCT DETAILS

