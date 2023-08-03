Hypoallergenic Canine
Wet Food For Dog
Hypoallergenic is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Selected sources of protein and carbohydrate.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin barrier
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Composition : derivatives of vegetable origin (pea starch), vegetable protein extracts (soya proteins hydrolysate), oils and fats, minerals, meat and animal derivatives (chicken liver hydrolysate), various sugars.
Additives (per Kg) : nutritionnal additives : vitamin A : 5000UI, vitamin D3 :340 UI, E1 (iron) 25 mg, E2 (iodin) 2mg, E4 (copper) 6mg, E5 (manganese) 32 mg, E6 (zinc) 120mg - technological additive : triphosphate pentasodique 3g.