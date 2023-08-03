Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Moderate phosphorus
A moderate phosphorus intake to help support healthy kidney function.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Composition: rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 153 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 6.7% - Crude fibres: 1.1%. Per kg: essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 31.0 g - Phosphorus: 6.0 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 100 - Crude fibre (max) 21 - Crude ash (max) 74. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Dog weight
|Normal
|Overweight
|5 kg
|99 g
|85 g
|10 kg
|166 g
|143 g
|20 kg
|279 g
|241 g
|30 kg
|378 g
|326 g
|40 kg
|469 g
|405 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
