Mobility C2P+

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for adult dogs with joint sensitivity.

Sizes available

2kg

7kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Exclusive joint complex

Innovative synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen, and green tea polyphenols, known to support joints.

Scientifically proven

Appreciable improvement of dogs’ mobility and quality of life.

Eases mobility management

A spontaneous food intake contributes to ease daily management of dogs’ mobility.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help support joints stressed by excess weight and maintain ideal weight.

