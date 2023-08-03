PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Renal support / Easy to mix / Aromatic choice ROYAL CANIN® Renal is formulated to help support your dog’s kidneys in cases of chronic kidney disease or acute kidney injury. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. These thin slices in gravy blend well with the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Renal dry diets, complementing your dog’s mealtimes with a variety in texture. To help stimulate your dog’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated texture. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available in a soft, loaf-like texture, or as dry food Renal, Renal Special and Renal Select with different kibble shape, texture and aromatic profile.*

