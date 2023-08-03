RENAL
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 100g
12 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
EASY TO MIX
In the case of mixed feeding, the texture of thin slices in gravy ease the blend with ROYAL CANIN® RENAL dry range diets for dogs.
|Adult's weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|210
|2
|185
|2
|159
|1+1/2
|4
|353
|3+1/2
|311
|3
|268
|2+1/2
|6
|478
|5
|421
|4
|363
|3+1/2
|8
|593
|6
|522
|5
|451
|4+1/2
|10
|702
|7
|617
|6
|533
|5+1/2
|15
|951
|9+1/2
|837
|8+1/2
|723
|7
|20
|1180
|12
|1038
|10+1/2
|897
|9
|25
|1395
|14
|1227
|12+1/2
|1060
|10+1/2
|30
|1599
|16
|1407
|14
|1215
|12
|35
|1795
|18
|1580
|16
|1364
|13+1/2
|40
|1984
|20
|1746
|17+1/2
|1508
|15
|45
|2167
|21+1/2
|1907
|19
|1647
|16+1/2
|50
|2346
|23+1/2
|2064
|20+1/2
|1783
|18
|55
|2519
|25
|2217
|22
|1915
|19
|60
|2689
|27
|2367
|23+1/2
|2044
|20+1/2
|70
|3019
|30
|2657
|26+1/2
|2294
|23
|80
|3337
|33+1/2
|2937
|29+1/2
|2536
|25+1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Renal support / Easy to mix / Aromatic choice ROYAL CANIN® Renal is formulated to help support your dog’s kidneys in cases of chronic kidney disease or acute kidney injury. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. These thin slices in gravy blend well with the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Renal dry diets, complementing your dog’s mealtimes with a variety in texture. To help stimulate your dog’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated texture. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available in a soft, loaf-like texture, or as dry food Renal, Renal Special and Renal Select with different kibble shape, texture and aromatic profile.*