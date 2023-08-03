Skin Support
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
2kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.
A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, aloe vera extract (0.06%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin C: 280 mg, E1 (Iron): 39 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 129 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Curcumine extract: 4.4 g - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 8.1% - Crude fibres: 3.4%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 30.4 g - EPA/DHA: 6.0 g - Omega 3: 12.0 g - Omega 6: 33.5 g - Taurine: 1.8 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 8.1% - Crude fibres: 3.4%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 30.4 g - EPA/DHA: 6.0 g - Omega 3: 12.0 g - Omega 6: 33.5 g - Taurine: 1.8 g.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|5 kg
|114 g
|101 g
|87 g
|10 kg
|192 g
|169 g
|146 g
|20 kg
|323 g
|284 g
|246 g
|30 kg
|438 g
|385 g
|333 g
|40 kg
|543 g
|478 g
|413 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
SKIN SUPPOR DRY