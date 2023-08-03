Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Skin Support

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

2kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

SKIN SUPPOR DRY

product details accompanying image

