Urinary S/O

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, various sugars.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 190 IU, E1 (Iron): 3.4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.24 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg - Technological additives: Sodium bisulfate: 0.56 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 6.0% - Crude ash: 2.0% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Moisture: 78% - Taurine (total): 0.12% - Calcium: 0.21% - Phosphorus: 0.2% - Sodium: 0.29% - Magnesium: 0.016% - Potassium: 0.2% - Chloride: 0.4% - Sulfur: 0.2% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - sodium bisulfate: 0.056% - DL Methionine: 0.054%. Protein sources: chicken meats - chicken by-products - pork by-products - pork blood products.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 60 - Moisture (max) 810 - Crude fat (min) 40 - Crude fibre (max) 24 - Crude ash (max) 22. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
