URINARY S/O

Wet Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

URINE DILUTION

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

PRODUCT DETAILS

URINARY S/O WET POUCH

