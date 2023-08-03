URINARY S/O
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
COMPOSITION: pork by-products, chicken meat, poultry by-products, wheat flour, sunflower oil refined, pork blood products, vital wheat gluten, powdercellulose, starch mixture, minerals, fish oil, caramelised sugars, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 210 IU, E1 (Iron): 3.5 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 11 mg - Technological additives: (acidity regulator) sodium bisulfate: 1.107 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 5.5% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 1.2% - Moisture: 79.0% - Taurine (total): 0.115% - Calcium: 0.15% - Phosphorus: 0.14% - Sodium: 0.27% - Magnesium: 0.012% - Potassium: 0.15% - Chloride: 0.37% - Sulfur: 0.2% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - DL Methionine: 0.03%. Protein sources: chicken meats - chicken by-products - pork by-products - pork blood products - wheat gluten.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Pouches
|(g)
|Pouches
|(g)
|Pouches
|2 kg
|207 g
|2
|182 g
|2
|157 g
|1+1/2
|4 kg
|348 g
|3+1/2
|306 g
|3
|264 g
|2+1/2
|6 kg
|471 g
|4+1/2
|415 g
|4
|358 g
|3+1/2
|8 kg
|585 g
|6
|515 g
|5
|444 g
|4+1/2
|10 kg
|691 g
|7
|608 g
|6
|525 g
|5+1/2
|15 kg
|937 g
|9+1/2
|824 g
|8
|712 g
|7
|20 kg
|1162 g
|11+1/2
|1023 g
|10
|883 g
|9
|25 kg
|1374 g
|13+1/2
|1209 g
|12
|1044 g
|10+1/2
|30 kg
|1576 g
|16
|1386 g
|14
|1197 g
|12
|35 kg
|1769 g
|17+1/2
|1556 g
|15+1/2
|1344 g
|13+1/2
|40 kg
|1955 g
|19+1/2
|1720 g
|17
|1486 g
|15
URINARY S/O WET POUCH