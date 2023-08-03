Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Urinary SO Moderate Calorie

Wet Food For Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.

MODERATE CALORIE

Moderate calorie content, 12% less than Canine Urinary SO thin slices in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

S O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

