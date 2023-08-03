Urinary SO Moderate Calorie
Wet Food For Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 12.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.
MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content, 12% less than Canine Urinary SO thin slices in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.
Urine dilution
Increasing the urine volume reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.
Low RSS
Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
S O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.